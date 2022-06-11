Housing allotment orders distributed in Tiruppur

Ministers M.P Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj handing over housing allotment order to a beneficiary in Tiruppur on Friday.

As many as 1,305 beneficiaries in Tiruppur district received allotment letters on Friday for houses that were constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

Minister of Information and Publicity M.P Saminathan distributed the allotment orders to the beneficiaries.

The Tiruppur district administration said in a press release that a total of 3,840 houses were constructed with complete subsidy from the government under the ‘Housing for all’ mission in the district at a cost of ₹302.89 crore. Another 2,788 houses were under construction at ₹253.26 crore.

A total of 514 people received financial assistance of ₹2.1 lakh each to construct houses under the beneficiaries-led construction scheme. Through ‘Housing for all’ mission, the TNUHDB, along with the Central Government grant of ₹1.5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), is giving financial assistance of ₹60,000 to build houses.

Each person gets ₹2.1 lakh assistance under the beneficiaries-led construction scheme, in which the minimum area of construction shall not be less than 300 square feet.

A total of 11,754 houses were sanctioned under this scheme in the district and 10,138 were completed. The construction work for the remaining houses is ongoing, the release noted.

Minister of Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan and officials were present.