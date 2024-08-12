Houses for Sri Lankan Tamils: traders at Bhavanisagar in Erode to down shutters on August 15

Opposing the construction of 120 houses for residents of the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp on land allocated for the Bhavanisagar town panchayat, local residents have decided to hoist black flags on their houses, while traders plan to close their shops on August 15.

A meeting was held on Sunday at Bhavanisagar, presided over by former MLA P.L. Sundaram, where functionaries of various political parties, residents, traders, and members of various associations participated and passed resolutions.

One resolution noted that over 1,000 families live in the camp, which falls within the town panchayat limits. While most camps in the State house fewer than 300 families, this is the only camp in Tamil Nadu with over 1,000 families. There has been a long-standing demand to relocate some families to other camps, reducing the number of residents here to 300, but no action has been taken so far.

The resolution further stated that new houses were constructed for 420 families in the Kozhipannai area and handed over to the beneficiaries. The State government is now planning to build 120 more houses on land belonging to the Public Works Department, which was allocated for the panchayat’s use. The resolution called for the construction of these houses in an alternative location, not on land belonging to the panchayat, and reiterated the demand to reduce the camp’s population to 300 families.

Additionally, the resolution mentioned that, besides hoisting black flags and closing shops, a demonstration would be held at Bhavanisagar. Resolutions would also be passed in all 15 village panchayats in the union during the gram sabha meeting on Independence Day.