Houses for Sri Lankan Tamils to come up in Uthangarai: K. S. Masthan

Published - August 03, 2024 08:44 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Minorities Welfare, Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, and Evacuees and Wakt Board K. S. Masthan inspected progress on the construction of houses for Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka here in Uthangarai.

Over 52 houses costing ₹5 lakh each are being built here. Speaking on the sidelines, Mr. Masthan said, the houses were being spread over 1.61 hectares and are being constructed at a total cost of ₹2.09 crore. In addition, administrative sanction has been accorded for an additional 96 beneficiaries, the Minister said.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced 3,551 houses for Sri Lankan Tamils in a phased manner and as the first step to its implementation, laid the foundation stone in Vellore. The houses have been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries there, Mr. Masthan said.

The houses in Krishnagiri will be constructed at 300 sq. ft to include a kitchen, bedroom and toilet. In addition, infrastructure including a 60,000 ltr overhead tank, road and drainage system at a cost of ₹72.60 lakh has been envisioned, Mr. Masthan said.

