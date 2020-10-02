Houses constructed on encroached land demolished

ERODE

02 October 2020 19:14 IST

As many as 70 houses that were constructed on the highways department land at Vendipalayam were demolished by officials paving way for laying the approach roads to the railway underpass that is currently under construction.

Currently, work is on to construct the underpass at Ward 60 in the corporation limits. Since approach roads need to be laid on both the sides of the underpass, officials had served notices to the encroachers last week asking them to vacate their houses. However, they refused to vacate and threatened to stage a protest.

Erode Revenue Divisional Officer C. Saibudeen held talks with the people three days ago during which officials assured them that they will be allotted houses through the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. People also agreed to it and vacated their houses. On Thursday, three excavators razed down the structures and the demolition drive was completed amidst the presence of a large police force.