Houses burgled, valuables stolen in Salem

Burglars broke into two houses here and decamped with jewellery and cash on Wednesday.

According to the police, S. Raja (33) of Dhanalakshmi Nagar near Kannankurichi is a manager in a nationalised bank in Kallakurichi. In the early hours of Wednesday, he returned home and found the lock of the front door open and gold jewellery weighing seven-and-a-half sovereigns and ₹45,000 in cash were stolen.

Similarly, burglars entered the house of Imran (34) in the same locality and decamped with silver articles. The Kannankurichi police have registered cases.