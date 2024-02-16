Houses burgled in Mettupalayam

February 16, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Three unidentified persons reportedly gained entry into a locked house at Vasantham Nagar in Mettupalayam limits and decamped with over 21 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹ 10 lakh cash.

The complainant, Chandrasekar, was said to have kept the valuables and cash meant for conducting his daughter’s marriage. The three persons, wearing helmets, had also reportedly burgled two more houses nearby at Sakthi Nagar. The police are examining the footage obtained from the last house for further investigation, sources said.

Timings specified for pilgrims to Marudhamalai

Pilgrims visiting Subramaniya Swamy temple on Marudhamalai have been advised by the Forest Department to adhere to specified timings, in view of repeated sightings of wildlife movement. Pilgrims on foot will be permitted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and those in vehicles from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., as per the instruction.

Man arrested for setting sibling afire

An aged man was arrested for setting afire his younger sibling at Puliakulam in the district. Seventy-year-old Pandiaraj had committed the act reportedly due to a property dispute. Selvaraj (62) was admitted with severe burns to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Woman delivered of baby in ambulance

A woman was delivered of a female baby in the 108 ambulance while proceeding from her home to the Valparai Government Hospital. Booma, wife of a tea estate worker, was thereafter admitted to the Primary Health Centre at Sholayar.

