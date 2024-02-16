GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Houses burgled in Mettupalayam

February 16, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three unidentified persons reportedly gained entry into a locked house at Vasantham Nagar in Mettupalayam limits and decamped with over 21 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹ 10 lakh cash.

The complainant, Chandrasekar, was said to have kept the valuables and cash meant for conducting his daughter’s marriage. The three persons, wearing helmets, had also reportedly burgled two more houses nearby at Sakthi Nagar. The police are examining the footage obtained from the last house for further investigation, sources said.

Timings specified for pilgrims to Marudhamalai

Pilgrims visiting Subramaniya Swamy temple on Marudhamalai have been advised by the Forest Department to adhere to specified timings, in view of repeated sightings of wildlife movement. Pilgrims on foot will be permitted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and those in vehicles from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., as per the instruction.

Man arrested for setting sibling afire

An aged man was arrested for setting afire his younger sibling at Puliakulam in the district. Seventy-year-old Pandiaraj had committed the act reportedly due to a property dispute. Selvaraj (62) was admitted with severe burns to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Woman delivered of baby in ambulance

A woman was delivered of a female baby in the 108 ambulance while proceeding from her home to the Valparai Government Hospital. Booma, wife of a tea estate worker, was thereafter admitted to the Primary Health Centre at Sholayar.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.