Houses allocated to transgenders in Coimbatore

December 20, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Under the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Board projects, 27 transgender persons have been allocated houses in Coimbatore district. According to an official release, the Board has constructed totally 7,064 houses under 26 projects at ₹616.15 crore. These are located at Mettupalayam, Valparai, Pollachi, Selvapuram, Ukkadam, Gandhipuram, Variety Hall, and RS Puram. Of these, 2,661 houses in 10 projects were constructed at ₹220.74 crore. The remaining are under construction at ₹395.41 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US