Houses allocated to transgenders in Coimbatore

December 20, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Under the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Board projects, 27 transgender persons have been allocated houses in Coimbatore district. According to an official release, the Board has constructed totally 7,064 houses under 26 projects at ₹616.15 crore. These are located at Mettupalayam, Valparai, Pollachi, Selvapuram, Ukkadam, Gandhipuram, Variety Hall, and RS Puram. Of these, 2,661 houses in 10 projects were constructed at ₹220.74 crore. The remaining are under construction at ₹395.41 crore.