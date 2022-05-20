Housemaid sentenced to five years imprisonment for assult, robbery in Erode

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a housemaid to undergo five years imprisonment for assaulting a woman with disability and snatching three-sovereign gold jewellery from her.

Jasmine (54) was living at Rajiv Nagar in R.N. Pudur in the city. Her husband died and she is living with her son and daughter.

Devi (42) of Perumal Malai was working at her house. On December 14, 2020, Devi came to work and Jasmine was alone at home. Devi attacked Jasmine and took the jewellery and left the house. Jasmine lodged a complaint with the Chithode police who registered a case and arrested Devi.

The judge R. Malathi found Devi guilty and sentenced her to undergo five years imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹5,000.