Housefly menace makes life miserable for Nagarakalandhai residents at Malaipalayam panchayat in Coimbatore district

June 22, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Residents of Nagarakalandhai at Malaipalayam Panchayat in the district are haunted by swarms of flies. The residents blame poorly maintained poultry farm for the menace.

Business and daily life are affected as people are forced to keep indoors, claim C. Karthi Keyan, a villager. “The farm has been functioning for over 10 years. From 2013-17, the fumigation and disposal process was done by the private farm. Later, it was not done and the unprocessed waste were piled by the roadside close to the unit,” he says.

According to B. Rajasekar, another local, infants and the elderly are at high risk as many cases of dysentery, vomiting and allergic reactions were reported.. “All residents have installed nets on the fenestrations to prevent the insects entering. Children can’t step out for playing and locals cannot socialise in public places due to these flies. School students were unable to eat mid-day meals outside the premises. Festivals, functions and all events are affected and cut short due to this menace,” he stated.

“The weekly market in the village that functions from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays has been affected and there is poor turn out of crowd. Daily wage labourers cannot stay out for long hours, especially in the monsoon for work. All their livelihood are hit,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president E. Mahendran claimed that talks were held with the officials of the private company after over 150 locals complained about the flies.

“The company has taken steps in the past couple of days to arrest the insects from spreading outside the unit campus. A team of health department officials will be sent assess the situation,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT