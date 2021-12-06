House-to-house survey to identify differently abled in Coimbatore

A house-to-house survey will be conducted to identify differently abled persons in Coimbatore district and their needs, said Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji here on Sunday.

He said the survey was to identify persons who are yet to get disability certificates and various assistance from the government.

Mr. Balaji flagged off ‘Diversity Ride’, a rally of differently abled persons organised by the Swarga Foundation in association with the district administration and Rotary E-Club of Metro Dynamix, to observe International Day of Disabled Persons.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, former MLA N. Karthik and Swarnalatha J, the managing trustee of Swarga Foundation, were present.

Persons with disabilities took part in the ride which aimed to create awareness about disability and inclusion, to urge the public to build ramps and wheelchair-friendly toilets, to make the city accessible to differently abled persons and to create more opportunities for them.

Mr. Balaji later distributed assistance worth ₹ 1.13 crore to 54 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.