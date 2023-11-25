House in Salem burgled, jewels and cash go missing

November 25, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Salem: A house in Salem was found broken into on Saturday, and jewels and cash found missing. R. Sabarinathan (33), a television actor residing at Kombaipatti near Gorimedu, went on a trip to Panamarathupatti on Friday with his family. They returned on Saturday to find the front door of their house broken and ₹1 lakh in cash as well as five sovereign jewellery stolen from the almirah. Alagapuram police arrived at the spot and gathered fingerprints. A case has been registered and a probe is on.

