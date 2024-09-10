GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special team to probe robbery in Chennimalai in Erode

Updated - September 10, 2024 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with the robbery of ₹3 lakh from a house in Chennimalai on Sunday, 8th September, a special team led by Perundurai Deputy Superintendent of Police Gokulakrishnan has been formed to nab the culprits.

The incident occurred at the residence of Viswanathan, 75, of PRS Road in Arthanaripalayam village, who is bedridden. At the time, he was at home with his daughter Ramya, while his wife had gone outdoors.

At around 11 a.m., three unidentified persons entered the house, tied Ramya’s hands and legs, and fled with cash from the almirah. Ramya managed to roll out of the house, and onlookers came to her aid. The Chennimalai police were informed, and fingerprint experts along with a sniffer dog were deployed to assist in the investigation. DSP Gokulakrishnan inspected the scene and conducted inquiries. A case has been registered, and the special team is actively working to trace the suspects.

Published - September 10, 2024 06:33 pm IST

