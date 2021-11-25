House collapses in rain

None injured; revenue officials visit the spot

A thatched house near Ammapet collapsed following monsoon rain during the early hours of Thursday. No one is injured in the incident.

According to police, following incessant monsoon rain in the district, a crack occurred on the walls of a house in Ammapet.

The residents, Kannan and seven other members of his family, rushed out of the house and the building collapsed a few minutes later. Revenue officials visited the spot and conducted inquiries. None suffered injuries in the incident, the police said.

An average rainfall of 1.6 mm was recorded in the district on Wednesday. At Mettur dam, the water level remained at 120.10ft due to continuous inflow. The storage was 93,630 tmcft and the dam received an inflow of 26,000 cusecs. The discharge was maintained at 25,000 cusecs. Through the East-West canal, 500 cusecs was discharged.