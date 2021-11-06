House collapses due to rain

Coimbatore district received widespread rain on Saturday, inundating many low-lying areas in the city.

The house of Arockiamary at Bazaar street at Puliyakulam collapsed due to the impact of the rain. Ms. Arockiamary and family members were not inside the house when the house collapsed. She told media persons that the house was built over 50 years ago.

Coimbatore was among the list districts which were likely to get moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorm between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday as per a forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

It registered a total rainfall of 216.3 mm and average rainfall of 15.45 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Saturday according to the district administration.

The rainfall recorded in different places during the 24 hours period were: Annur 12 mm, Mettuapalayam 16.5 mm, Cincona 39 mm, Chinnakallar 62 mm, Valparai PAP 14 mm, Valparai taluk 13 mm, Sholayar 20 mm, Aliyar 1 mm, Periyanaickenpalayam 30.8 mm and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University 8 mm.