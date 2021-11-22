House collapses due to continuous rain, 5 injured

KRISHNAGIRI/ DHARMAPURI

22 November 2021 00:07 IST

Uthangarai receives 33.6 mm rainfall, the highest in the district

A thatched house at Millat Nagar in Pazhayapettai here collapsed during the late hours of Saturday following continuous rain in Krishnagiri.

A seven-year-old boy and four elderly women suffered injuries and were admitted to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

Krishnagiri district received an average of 5.92 mm rainfall. The highest amount of 33.6 mm rainfall was reported in Uthangarai. Barur received 5 mm, Denkanikottai 1 mm, Krishnagiri town 1.2 mm, Penucondapuram 5.2 mm, Shoolagiri 1 mm, Negungal 1.6 mm, Rayakottai 14 mm and Pochampalli 8.4 mm. An average rainfall of 3.63 mm was recorded in Dharmapuri on Sunday. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Palacode 9.4 mm. Marandahalli received 5 mm rainfall, Hogenekkal 5 mm and Harur 6 mm.

