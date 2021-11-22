Coimbatore

House collapses due to continuous rain, 5 injured

The wall that collapsed due to heavy rain in Krishnagiri on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

A thatched house at Millat Nagar in Pazhayapettai here collapsed during the late hours of Saturday following continuous rain in Krishnagiri.

A seven-year-old boy and four elderly women suffered injuries and were admitted to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

Krishnagiri district received an average of 5.92 mm rainfall. The highest amount of 33.6 mm rainfall was reported in Uthangarai. Barur received 5 mm, Denkanikottai 1 mm, Krishnagiri town 1.2 mm, Penucondapuram 5.2 mm, Shoolagiri 1 mm, Negungal 1.6 mm, Rayakottai 14 mm and Pochampalli 8.4 mm. An average rainfall of 3.63 mm was recorded in Dharmapuri on Sunday. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Palacode 9.4 mm. Marandahalli received 5 mm rainfall, Hogenekkal 5 mm and Harur 6 mm.


