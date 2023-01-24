HamberMenu
House burgled near Udumalpet

January 24, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police are on the lookout for unidentified persons who broke open the window of a house and took away 78 sovereigns of gold jewellery near Udumalpet on Monday.

According to the police, J. Lakshminarayanasamy (37) of USS Colony in Gandhi Nagar at Udumalpet lodged a complaint at the Udumalpet police station complaint stating that he went to a function in Coimbatore on Sunday. When he returned on Monday, he found that the window of the house was open and 78 sovereigns of gold jewellery missing.

The police registered a case and formed special teams to nab the culprits.

