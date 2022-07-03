House burgled in Salem

Unidentified persons broke into a house at Minnampalli in Salem and decamped with jewellery and cash on Sunday. According to the police, Chinnasamy (62) of Minnampalli and his family members left for pilgrimage and returned home in the early hours of Sunday. They found the door open and 50 sovereign jewellery and ₹1.50 lakh cash missing. On information, Karipatti police reached the spot and registered a case.