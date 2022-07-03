House burgled in Salem
Unidentified persons broke into a house at Minnampalli in Salem and decamped with jewellery and cash on Sunday. According to the police, Chinnasamy (62) of Minnampalli and his family members left for pilgrimage and returned home in the early hours of Sunday. They found the door open and 50 sovereign jewellery and ₹1.50 lakh cash missing. On information, Karipatti police reached the spot and registered a case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.