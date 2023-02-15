ADVERTISEMENT

House burgled in Namakkal

February 15, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons allegedly decamped with 120 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 3 lakh cash from a power loom unit owner’s house near Komarapalayam in Namakkal on Tuesday.

The police said that Manikandan (41) of Sivasakthi Nagar owns a powerloom unit in the same locality. On Monday, he and his family members left for Tiruchengode to attend a condolence. On Tuesday, neighbours found the front door of Manikandan’s house open and alerted him. Sources said that 120 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 3 lakh cash were reported stolen from the house. On information, Komarapalayam police reached the spot and lifted fingerprints. The police also verified the CCTV footages in the locality. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

