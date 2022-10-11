House burgled in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday registered a case against unidentified persons on charges of stealing 19.5 sovereigns of gold from a house at Neelikonampalayam in the city.

The police said R. Gopal (49), a resident of Mahalakshmi Nagar, and his wife left for work after locking their house on Monday. When they returned in the evening, they found the front door broken open and jewellery missing from the cupboard.

Based on a complaint lodged by the couple at the Singanallur Police Station, the police registered a case against unidentified person(s) under Section 454 (house-breaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and Section 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said efforts were on to identify and nab the accused.