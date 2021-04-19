House burgled, gold jewellery stolen

A house at Mukandapalli was burgled and gold and silver jewellery were found stolen.

According to the police, Matheyan and his family went to Karimangalam on Friday. On Sunday, the maid, who came to work, found the door broken open and the valuables stolen. She alerted the house owner and the police.

Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadhar visited the place and conducted investigations. According to the complainant, over 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery and over one kilo of silver jewellery were stolen. The Sipcot police have registered a case.