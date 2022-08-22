House burgled at Kovilpalayam in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 22, 2022

Unidentified persons allegedly stole 35 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 15 kg silver and ₹5,000 cash from a house at Kovilpalayam near Saravanampatti here on Monday.

The houseowner, Malarvizhi (56), who returned home from her daughter’s house on Sunday evening found the front door open and the valuables missing. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s daughter, the Kovilpalayam police registered a case.

After preliminary investigation, the police said that the suspect must have been aware of the place where Malarvizhi kept the house keys. Further probe is on.

