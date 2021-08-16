House adopts condolence resolutions

CHENNAI

16 August 2021 22:36 IST

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted resolutions condoling the recent deaths of tribal rights activist Fr Stan Swamy, Periyarist V. Anaimuthu, surgeon S. Kameswaran, Tamil scholar Ilankumaranar and pontiff of the Madurai Adheenam Sri Arunagirinathar.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu placed before the House the condolence resolutions soon after it met on Monday. The resolutions were adopted after the House observed a few minutes of silence.

Nine obituary references were made on the demise of former members of the Assembly – A. Thangarasu, K.N. Ramachandran, K. Pannai Sethuram, Pulavar B.M. Senguttuvan, K. Ayyaru Vandaiyar, M. Vijayasarathy, Nanilam A. Kalaiarasan, E. Madhusudanan and Tindivanam K. Ramamurthee. As a mark of respect, members of the House stood in silence for a few moments.