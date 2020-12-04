Hotels start hosting events, meetings as restrictions are relaxed

COIMBTORE

04 December 2020

Hotels in the city, especially the large ones, are seeing a gradual increase in bookings for banquet halls and meeting rooms as the government has relaxed the lockdown restriction norms.

The occupancy is mainly for social events, such as weddings and family events, say industry sources.

The city’s hotels earlier had business meetings and conferences as one of the main business segments as travellers came from different parts of the country and abroad for these events here.

With the spread of COVID-19 and with restrictions, business meetings are far and few. Many of these have gone to the virtual platform. The main demand now is for social gatherings, say the sources.

The State government has permitted 50 % of the seating capacity of a hall or a maximum of 200 people to gather for events.

JP Menon, Hotel Mangaer at Fairfield by Marriott, Coimbatore, says the hotel has started hosting small events. Social events are expected to pick up rapidly compared to business meetings, he says.

According to Charles Fabian, Director-Operations at The Residency Towers, Coimbatore, the hotel has taken a lot of precautions such as mandatory use of masks and personal distancing. Weddings are happening with lesser number of guests. Only after the second or third week of this month will there be a clear picture of the COVID-19 spread situation and those on a wait and watch mode are expected to start coming out more after that, he says.

Erine Louis, General Manager at Welcomhotel, says the hotel will host a play of David William’s ‘Brilliant Lies’ on December 4, staged by BlackBox Theatre Works and produced by Coimbatore Art & Theatrical Society. The hotel is looking at hosting events such as book reading, book launches, art evenings, and plays to give a platform to artists and also to guests who will otherwise not think of visiting a star hotel.

There are more social gatherings now at the hotel. A lot of business meetings have gone online. However, guests are expected to travel for other purposes, such as medical treatments, adventure sports and pilgrimage. These guests will continue to come to hotels here, he says. “Hotels (in Coimbatore) will be more for holidays now,” he adds.