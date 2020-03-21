Hotels, retail outlets to down shutters tomorrow

COIMBATORE

21 March 2020 00:42 IST

Hotels and retail outlets in the city will be shutdown on March 22 (Sunday) in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘Janata Curfew’ to fight against COVID-19.

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association announced on Friday that all the hotels in the city will remain closed on Sunday. Several trade associations have also said that they will remain closed on Sunday. Some plan to shutdown for one or two days more.

Super markets

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said on Friday that all supermarkets and large retail outlets will be closed completely in the city from Saturday following the Chief Minister’s instructions on Thursday.