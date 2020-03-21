Coimbatore

Hotels, retail outlets to down shutters tomorrow

Hotels and retail outlets in the city will be shutdown on March 22 (Sunday) in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘Janata Curfew’ to fight against COVID-19.

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association announced on Friday that all the hotels in the city will remain closed on Sunday. Several trade associations have also said that they will remain closed on Sunday. Some plan to shutdown for one or two days more.

Super markets

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said on Friday that all supermarkets and large retail outlets will be closed completely in the city from Saturday following the Chief Minister’s instructions on Thursday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 12:43:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/hotels-retail-outlets-to-down-shutters-tomorrow/article31122999.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY