Hotels modify services for flight travellers to quarantine

Markings on the flooring at the Fairfield by Marriott in Coimbatore on Tuesday to ensure social distancing is maintained by customers to the hotel.

Several hotels in the Coimbatore district have opened their doors to passengers, who land in the city by flight, for a day’s quarantine.

The hotels, many of the international brands and those in the brand category, have also modified their systems to offer contactless service.

Checking temperature, use of sanitisers and disinfectants, and staff wearing masks and gloves have all become mandatory at these hotels.

At Fairfield by Marriott, one wing has been allocated for air passengers. Meals are served to customers at the doorstep of the room. Enough stock of tea bags, soaps, garbage bags, etc are provided at these rooms so that the guests do not have to come out. “All necessary precautions have been taken and a dedicated team will serve the guests who quarantine at the hotel,” says JP Menon, General Manager of the hotel, here.

Any passenger who arrives at the Coimbatore International Airport is given the list of hotels that they can choose to stay (paid stay) for a day. If they test negative for COVID-19 they can go home and if they test positive, they are shifted to hospital for treatment.

If a passenger chooses Marriott, the hotel’s vehicle at the airport brings the guest to the hotel. Disinfectants are sprayed on the bags and the guest checks in at a separate counter. The welcome letter lists the precautions, dos and don’ts, he adds.

At The Residency Towers, “All facilities are provided to the guests but there is no room service,” says its General Manager Charles Fabian. Plates, spoons and forks are all available at the room and meals are served at the room’s door step. The staff are also trained and the required precautions are taken, he adds.

From Oyo rooms to star hotels, the flight travellers have a wide choice of hotels where they can quarantine for a day. However, some hotels closed down completely from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown came into effect and these do not accept guests.

The hotels are all working towards contactless services to build confidence among travellers that they can go to another city and stay safe, hotel industry sources say.

