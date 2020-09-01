Hotels, malls reopen to customers

With the State government permitting opening of hotels and malls from September 1, the hotels here threw open their doors to guests for stay and food.

Though the restaurants saw hardly any visitors on Tuesday, the hotels are hopeful of seeing more guests walking in by the weekend. The hotels have taken several precautionary measures and some are even prepared for contact less serving.

“The enquiries are good. Our guests who stay in the rooms have started coming down to the restaurant for food,” said the general manager of the one of the branded hotels here.

“It is a matter of time before people start walking in for dinner or lunch. We are also waiting for details on serving liquor,” said the general manager of another hotel.

At Prozone mall, the first day saw about 1,000 visitors. Nearly 50 % of the shops were open and the rest are expected to start operations by the end of this week. Visitors need to download an app or register at the entrance. The security personnel at the mall helped the visitors who were not aware of it.

In the Nilgiris district, resorts and hotels opened for business.

In Salem, hotel and tour operators are pinning hopes on business travellers.

A.P. Manoharan, a taxi operator in Yercaud, said, “with the government giving permission for entry to Yercaud with e-pass, we are expecting significant increase in the footfall from next week. There are over 100 taxis and 80 autorickshaws operating in the hill station. Most of the drivers have been doing other odd jobs in the last five months.”

Kalpanna Sivaraj, joint secretary, Tamil Nadu Tour Travel and Hospitality Association, said they were expecting business travellers as it might take some time for tourists to visit the hill station.

Hotels were following all safety procedures. The rooms were sanitised and physical distancing norms were followed at restaurants.

Collector S.A. Raman said persons visiting Yercaud should have e-pass. Check posts had been put at three places - on Salem-Yercaud Road, one near Kuppanur and on Kadyampatti road. “Visitors will be screened at the check posts itself.

People, who apply for e-pass, must give a local address proof in Yercaud,” he said.