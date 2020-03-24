Hotels in the city to remain shut till March 31

More than 200 hotels and restaurants in the city will remain shut till March 31, according to Coimbatore District Hoteliers’ Association.

The hotels were closed down on Sunday for ‘Janata curfew’ and the association decided to keep the restaurants shut on Monday too. It announced on Monday that considering the safety of the customers and staff working in the hotels, all the hotels will remain closed till March 31.

The managements will pay salary to all the workers till March 31. Few hotels were available on food delivery Apps on Monday. But from Tuesday, it will be complete shutdown, said M. Sivakumar, secretary of the association.

The State government announced complete shutdown from Tuesday evening to March 31. However, food take away service will be permitted, it said.

It will not be possible to operate restaurants with minimum strength and have take away service. Further, restaurants are places where a large number of people gather. Hence, restaurants will be shutdown completely, sources in the association said.

Bakeries in the State will remain closed from Tuesday evening.