ADVERTISEMENT

Hoteliers’ Association in Coimbatore plans to update website

February 11, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers’ Association (CDHA) plans a new and updated website and build a new office in the next two years.

This was decided at the annual meeting of the Association held here recently. K.A.Ramasamy, Managing Director of Hotel Annalakshmi, and Balachandar Raju, Managing Director of Haribhavanam Hotels, took over as the new president and secretary, respectively of the Association for 2023-2025.

Mr. Ramasamy and Mr. Balachandar Raju said the Association also planned to conduct blood donation camps, marathons, cricket matches, and food festivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US