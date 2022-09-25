Hotel staff accused of assault, robbery in Coimbatore

The police have registered a case against the staff of a hotel at Race Course here in connection with a fight they had between a group of men on the night of September 10. A video of the fight that took place in front of the hotel had gone viral on social media.

According to the Race Course police, the case was registered against Vishnu Bharathi (24) of Perumanallur in Tiruppur, who works as the accountant of a hotel at Race Course, and a few other men who work as bouncers at the hotel, based on a complaint lodged by M. Johnson (50) of Saravanampatty.

The complainant told the police that he went to the hotel on September 10 to make a reservation for his son David’s birthday. The petitioner claimed that he paid ₹2,500 and requested to see the place. He alleged that the accused did not allow him and abused using filthy language apart from assaulting him and David. He alleged that the accused also robbed his son of his diamond ring.

Earlier, the Race Course police had registered a case against Johnson, David, Lakshmanan and Jerish on charges of assaulting the hotel staff.