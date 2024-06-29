Hotel sealed in Salem

Food Safety Department officials sealed a hotel for allegedly serving spoiled meat to its customers on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off that unhygienic and spoiled meat was being cooked and sold to customers in hotels in and around Edappadi, the Food Safety officials inspected hotels at Edappadi, Vellandivalasu, Avaniyurkottai, and Ring Road on Friday. During the check, the officials confirmed that a hotel at Vellandivalasu was serving spoiled meat and sealed it. The samples taken at the hotel were sent for lab tests for further action.