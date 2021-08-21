Coimbatore

Hotel sealed for violation

A Punjabi hotel at Chithode that allowed its customers to consume liquor on the premises was sealed by officials here on Saturday.

With an increase in COVID-19 cases, the district administration has earmarked 24 places where shops, except medical and milk, are not allowed to function on weekends. Officials received information that the customers to the hotel, located along the Salem – Kochi National Highway, were allowed to consume liquor on the premises.

Revenue officials and police personnel inspected the hotel and sealed it for violation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2021 11:26:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/hotel-sealed-for-violation/article36038678.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY