Hotel named after Periyar vandalised near Coimbatore, six held

The hotel named after Thanthai Periyar which was allegedly vandalised by Hindu Munnani workers near Karamadai in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A hotel named after social reformer Thanthai Periyar was vandalised by a group of men near Karamadai in Coimbatore district on Tuesday evening.

The owner of the hotel, who was injured in the incident, alleged that Hindu Munnani workers were involved in the vandalism.

A senior police officer told The Hindu that the Karamadai police arrested six persons on Wednesday in connection with the vandalism and the assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources with Periyarist organisations said that a Periyar supporter, Prabhakaran set up the hotel, namely ‘Thanthai Periyar Unavagam’ at Kannarpalayam near Karamadai for his friend Arun. The plan was to open the hotel on Wednesday. However, Hindu Munnani cadre from the area opposed the move, stating that the village was their fortress. Supporters of Hindu Munnani came to the place on Tuesday evening and vandalised the hotel. They assaulted Mr. Prabhakaran, Mr. Arun and his mother Rani, they alleged.

The senior police officer said that the accused were under the influence of alcohol. According to the officer, the police were yet to confirm whether they vandalised the hotel due to ideological differences. “The police are investigating the motive behind the vandalism and assault on shop owners” he said.

The accused were arrested for offences under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women’s Harassment Act and the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

Various Periyarist and like-minded organisations have planned protests condemning the incident in Coimbatore.