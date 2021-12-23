Hotel, industry in Coimbatore win energy conservation awards

COIMBATORE

23 December 2021 17:07 IST

They were given for their efforts in energy, water conservation

The Residency Towers, Coimbatore, has won the first prize in the “building - hotel sector” category of the National Energy Conservation (NEC) Award. Chief Operating Officer B. Gopinath accepted the award at a function held recently.

A press release from the company said the Residency Towers, Coimbatore, has set benchmarks for energy conservation and monitoring of fuel, power, water and LPG consumption. It consults energy auditors and experts regularly to improve the conservation systems. “In the upcoming projects, we are working with our management, architect, and energy consultant to select energy-efficient products and sustainable materials right from the project stage. This will be in compliance with the energy conservation building code norms and international benchmarks,” said D. Charles Fabian, Director - Operations, The Residency Towers.

CRI, a Coimbatore-based pump manufacturer, has also won the NEC Award for 2021. With its energy efficient pumps, the company has saved 21,500 million units of electricity for its consumers. CRI has installed over two million star-rated pumps and 50,000 IoT-enabled solar pumps. G. Selvaraj, Joint Managing Director of CRI, who received the award recently said, “This is the seventh time the CRI has won the prestigious NEC Award for offering the most energy-efficient pumps, thus helping our consumers save a significant amount of energy.”

Advertising

Advertising

WelcomHotel, Coimbatore, has won the Excellence Award in the hotel building category of the IGBC Performance Challenge Award 2021, a release said.