Hot spell, depleted storage levels in dams, precipitate misery of farmers in Tiruppur

August 29, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The current hot spell has increased the worries of farmers in Tiruppur district, as, with less than average rainfall this year, they could be staring at the eventuality of crops withering away.

Farmers are understood to have brought more areas under cultivation this year, encouraged by the good rainfall last year. However, with less than average rainfall this year, and with water in the dams that serve as sources of irrigation receding, representatives of farmer welfare organisations say their concerns are mounting.

The major rivers flowing through the district are Noyyal and Amaravathi which come under the Cauvery basin. Chinnar and Tenar rivers are the main tributaries of Amaravati river, which is the main source of irrigation in the district. The water in these dams has receded to worrisome levels, representatives of farmer welfare organisations say.

The water level in the Amaravthi dam is slightly better though the storage is lower compared to last year, going by the data. The water level as on August 28, 2023 was 55.12 feet (against the full level of 90 feet) with a storage of 1,443 mcft (million cubic feet), against the full capacity of 4,047 mcft. Last year, the level was 88.32 feet with storage of 3,895 mcft.

In Thirumurthy Dam where the full depth is 60 feet, and storage 1,744 mcft, the current level is just 17.32 ft, with storage of only 318 mcft. Last year, the level was 49.42 ft with storage of 1,307 mcft.

The option of exploiting ground water for irrigation simply does not exist in a major part of the district.

As per the T.N. Water Supply and Drainage Board’s findings, ground water is overexploited (in excess of 100 percent) in Avinashi (East), Avinashi (West), Avinashipalayam (South), Cheyur, Gudimangalam, Kangeyam, Kannivadi, Karadivavi, Kundadam, Kunnathur, Mulanur, Palladam, Periavalavadi, Perumanallur, Pethappampatti, Pongalur, Ponnapuram, Samalapuram, Tiruppur (South), Uthiyur, Uthukuli, Vellakoil and Velampalayam firkas.

The firkas categorised critical (90% to 100%) constitute Alamgiyam, Nathakadaiyur, Sankarandampalayam, and Tiruppur (North). The semi-critical (70 percent to 90 percent) firkas consist of Dharapuram, Kurichikottai, Nallur, Thungavi and Udumalpet. The only safe firka in the district is Madathukulam.

