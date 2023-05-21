HamberMenu
Hot air balloon show inaugurated in the Nilgiris

May 21, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A hot air balloon show was organised as part of the summer festival season in Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris on Saturday. The show, organised by the district administration and the Tourism Department, was inaugurated by Nilgiris Collector S.P.Amrith and Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramachandran said that a similar hot air balloon show had been organised in Pollachi in January with 15 hot air balloons. The number of balloons will be increased in the Nilgiris based on public demand, he said.

