Hosur school students hospitalised after developing breathlessness from suspected excessive chlorination

Over 60 students of the Kamarajar Nagar Middle School on Friday suffered breathlessness and extreme discomfort caused by contamination of the air due to suspected excessive chlorination. They were later declared stable and treated at a government hospital.

Amid alarm over a suspected gas leak from an “unidentifiable source”, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy refused to engage in “conjecture”, saying he would rely on “experts’ opinion” formed through a committee to investigate the incident. However, a source said the contamination was caused by excessive chlorination to contain the stench from the septic tank in the school.

On Friday afternoon, 67 students developed breathlessness and discomfort, and were rushed to the government medical college hospital. One of them was referred to the Krishnagiri government medical college hospital due to a “pre-existing medical condition”.

The incident triggered alarm, with health, education and local body officials arriving at the school to identify the cause. Speaking to The Hindu earlier, an official source said there was a strong “pungent smell”, but the source could not be identified.

The Collector visited the students at the hospital. Addressing the media later, he said an expert committee had been formed, and the conclusions of the report would be shared with the media.