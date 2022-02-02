Hosur MSMEs welcome Budget

The Hosur Small And Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) has welcomed the Union Budget albeit with reservations over the non-reduction of taxes under the Goods and Services regime, or personal income tax.

HOSTIA has hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement on revamping Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro and SmallEnterprises that would augment institutional credit flow to MSMEs by an additional ₹ 2 lakh crore.

According to K. Velmurugan, president, HOSTIA, the additional ₹ 2 lakh crore fund infusion towards MSME credit is a welcome move. The Finance Minister’s announcement of an additional ₹ 50,000 crore to the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for MSMEs has been welcomed by the sector here.

The ECLGS was unveiled last year with ₹ 20 lakh crore fund to help MSMEs wade through the COVID-19 induced slow down.

Ms. Sitharaman had extended the scheme to March 2023 with additional fund of ₹ 50,000 crore.

The MSMEs in Hosur that are part of the manufacturing supply chain for defence parts have also welcomed the Finance Minister’s announcement that 68% of capital procurement budget for defence procurement will be now be exclusive for the domestic industry, in a bid to reduce reliance on imports. According to Mr.Velmurugan the announcement is a welcome step and would boost MSMEs in Hosur that are primarily suppliers of defence components.

However, the MSME sector has lamented the unchanged GST regime, and the non-reduction of income tax. Among its grievances include the NPA regime, and the government’s refusal to freeze the operation of non-performing asset regime for the MSMEs.