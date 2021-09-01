Hosur man gets 10 years jail in investment fraud case

Coimbatore

01 September 2021 00:12 IST

The Special court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore on Tuesday sentenced the proprietor of an investment firm to undergo 10 years of imprisonment for duping customers to the tune of ₹ 4.96 crore.

A.S. Ravi, Special Judge, Special Court for TNPID Act cases, awarded the punishment to Pugazhendhi of Hosur in Krishnagiri district.

Pugazhendhi ran a firm named Maze Group Of Technology based at Thirupathi Nagar at Hosur along with his brother Raja of Dindigul district. Suresh Babu, Venkattamma, Hemalatha, Parveen Raj from Hosur and Sugadevan from Namakkal were the employees of the firm.

The company and the accused allegedly assured investors to provide double returns for their investment in 10 days.

A total of 86 persons invested ₹ 4.96 crore in the company. However, it failed to give the returns to investors as it had promised.

One of the investors, Chinnasamy from Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, lodged a complaint with the police in Krishnagiri. A case was registered against Pugazhendhi, Raja, the firm and its five employees in 2010 and the case was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Salem the same year.

The trial in the case was completed and the court convicted Pugazhendhi on Tuesday. It also slapped a fine of ₹ 2.76 crore on Pugazhendhi out of which ₹ 2.75 crore should be given to the investors as compensation. The judge issued a non-bailable warrant against Pugazhendhi who did not appear before the court on Tuesday.

Sources said that the court was conducting a trial against Raja in a separate case. The court acquitted Suresh Babu, Venkattamma, Hemalatha, Parveen Raj and Sahadevan after the prosecution could not prove the charges against them.