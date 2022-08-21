Hosur GH will be upgraded as district headquarters hospital, says Health Minister

Staff Reporter Krishnagiri
August 21, 2022 19:35 IST

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at a vaccination camp at Karimangalam in Dharmapuri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hosur Government Hospital will be upgraded as a district headquarters hospital at a cost of ₹ 99.51 crores, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Sunday.

The Health Minister, who visited two vaccination centres at Uthangarai, told reporters that COVID-19 vaccination camps were conducted at 50,000 centres across Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

So far, a total of 12.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered, including 5.78 crore doses to people aged above 18, in the State. About 95.99% of the people have received their first dose and 89.50% their second dose. He said over 6.33 crore people aged above 12 have been administered the vaccine.

The Minister listed out the number of people who were administered COVID-19 vaccines in Krishnagiri district and the details of funds allocated for the construction of new buildings for hospitals in the district. The Chief Minister has allocated ₹ 14.12 crores for infrastructure development in hospitals, including primary health centres, in the district, he said.

The Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital will get a 50-bed Intensive Care Unit at a cost of ₹ 23.75 crores, he added.

The Minister also inaugurated a traditional food exhibition at the Uthangarai Government Boys Higher Secondary School and visited the stalls.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.K.S. Selvavinayagam, Krishnagiri MP A. Chellakumar, District Revenue Officer S. Rajeswari, and officials from the Health Department and Social Welfare Department accompanied the Minister during the inspection at vaccination centres.

Later, the Minister inspected two vaccination centres at Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district.

