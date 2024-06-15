GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hosur Forest Division issues advisory against public entering reserve forests

Published - June 15, 2024 09:09 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

To avert negative human-wildlife interactions and protect forests and wildlife, the Hosur Forest Division has issued a series of warnings and advisory to the public.

The Forest Department has warned farmers against erecting electrified fences around their farms to prevent raids by wild animals. Any loss of wildlife due to such illegal structures will invite punishment under various provisions of the Wildlife Act, the Department said.

Further, open wells dug up in villages bordering reserve forests must be reinforced by parapets to prevent wild animals from slipping into thems.

The Department has also warned against the public entering reserve forests. They should not trespass into the forests and anyone found possessing any material for poaching including explosives, rifles, snares etc. shall be arrested.

Trespassing into the reserve forests, carrying liquor, smashing bottles and carrying inflammable substances are all offences for prosecution with stringent punishment. Therefore, the public is strictly forbidden from entering forests, the Department has warned.

Even as encroachments are being removed from the forest lands, any new encroachments will be dealt with an iron hand, the Department added.

