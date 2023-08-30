Hosur Forest Division inducts body-worn cameras for its patrol teams

August 30, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - HOSUR

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has deployed body-worn cameras for patrol teams in the seven forest ranges of the Hosur Forest division. The body-worn cameras will, at present, be circulated between the night and day patrol teams, to record events, as it were, and to avoid allegations of excesses by forest patrol teams.

Hosur is believed to be the first forest division in the State that has inducted body-worn cameras for its field staff.

The move comes on the heels of the death of a 48-year-old man, L. Venkatesh, of a cardiac arrest, when he was intercepted by a night patrol in Natrampalayam in the Anchetty forest range in early August. He was one of three men on a motorcycle, allegedly carrying a country rifle. According to the Forest Department, the motorcyclists, in a bid to flee, had dropped the motorbike and one of the men fell to the ground and collapsed, while the other two fled. The incident led to vandalism of an unguarded forest check post in Natrampalayam by an irate mob, leading to police cases being registered.

Speaking to The Hindu, Wildlife Warden of the Hosur Forest Division K. Karthikeyani said, as of now, the seven forest ranges of Jawalagiri, Hosur, Rayakottai, Krishnagiri, Uregam, Denkanikottai and Anchetty have been issued one body-worn camera each for patrolling. Ten more body-worn cameras at a cost of ₹15,000 per unit will be inducted into the forest division soon.

“Body worn cameras are used by the police. But, this I believe, is the first time, forest patrol teams have been given one,” says Ms. Karthikeyani.

The Hosur Forest Division has nearly 100 field staff or frontline watchers.

On the death of the man, Ms. Karthikeyani said the post-mortem report confirmed that he had died of a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department is also holding talks with the local community in Natrampalayam with the help of panchayat representatives. “We conducted a meeting last week with the village leaders, and sought help to prevent poaching attempts. We need an amicable environment, and work in unison with the local community,” she said.

Last September, the Dharmapuri Forest Division patrol team was accused of excesses when it detained a man. While staff said the man was caught with a rifle and an animal carcass, the man and his family alleged that the forest patrol team had entered their home and raided their belongings and beat up the family. The forest team released a video of the interception to counter the allegations.

