Hosur Forest Division gets advisory on migratory herd of elephants

Published - November 05, 2024 07:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
A migratory herd of elephants caught on drone cameras by the Forest Department in Hosur Forest Division on Tuesday.

A migratory herd of elephants caught on drone cameras by the Forest Department in Hosur Forest Division on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department has issued an alert on the movement of a migratory herd of elephants from Banerghatta Wild Life Sanctuary into the contiguous stretch of Cauvery North WildLIfe Sanctuary in Hosur Forest Division here.

A migratory herd of 85 elephants has camped in the various forest ranges of Hosur Forest Division, according to sources. Small groups of elephants are seen stationed in Thally, Jawalagiri and Denkanikottai forest ranges.

In a separate advisory, the Forest Department has alerted the public to the movement of over 20 elephants in and around Noganur reserve forest. According to the department, these elephants are raiding the surrounding areas during the night.

“We urge the residents of the adjoining forest fringe villages to stay safe and avoid guarding farmlands or engage in other duties during the night hours.” The department has also urged the public to immediately alert the forest staff on the sighting of the elephants. The public were also instructed to refrain from disturbing the elephants.

The migratory march of the elephants begins in October from Bannerghatta National Park traversing through the contiguous areas that are part of the Cauvery North Wild Life Sanctuary, which links the various national parks spread across the three states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

