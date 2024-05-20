GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hosur farmer lands a power bill of ₹8.75 lakhs owing to an error by Tangedco staff

Published - May 20, 2024 09:22 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

‘Zero’ read as ‘8’ lands a farmer with an electricity bill of ₹8,75,550 in Hosur.

When farmer R.Venkatesh received a text message that said his power bill was ₹8.75 lakhs, he was stunned. His mango-tiled roof tenement in his grandfather’s name had never seen a bill exceeding ₹100. In a petition appealing to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), he had stated that he had always paid between ₹30 and ₹100 and that the current bill was untenable.

Tangedco took note after the petition found its way onto X (formerly Twitter). Soon after, Tangedco’s executive engineer intervened only to find that the meter reading of 05462 was recorded as 85462.

The digit altered the bill that would have been ‘nil’ payment to that one in lakhs.

According to a communication to the farmer by Executive Engineer, Tangedco, Hosur, the error was traced to one P. Chinnasamy of operations and maintenance of Kelamangalam section of Tangedco. The staff has been served a show-cause notice.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.