Hosur farmer lands a power bill of ₹8.75 lakhs owing to an error by Tangedco staff

‘Zero’ read as ‘8’ lands a farmer with an electricity bill of ₹8,75,550 in Hosur.

When farmer R.Venkatesh received a text message that said his power bill was ₹8.75 lakhs, he was stunned. His mango-tiled roof tenement in his grandfather’s name had never seen a bill exceeding ₹100. In a petition appealing to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), he had stated that he had always paid between ₹30 and ₹100 and that the current bill was untenable.

Tangedco took note after the petition found its way onto X (formerly Twitter). Soon after, Tangedco’s executive engineer intervened only to find that the meter reading of 05462 was recorded as 85462.

The digit altered the bill that would have been ‘nil’ payment to that one in lakhs.

According to a communication to the farmer by Executive Engineer, Tangedco, Hosur, the error was traced to one P. Chinnasamy of operations and maintenance of Kelamangalam section of Tangedco. The staff has been served a show-cause notice.