‘Hosur factory of TVS Motor a sanctuary for birds’

February 24, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Hosur factory of TVS Motor Company was among the prime nesting sites of migratory birds as was seen in the recently held bird census by the Hosur Forest Division, jointly with the Kenneth Anderson Nature Society (KANS). According to TVS Motor company, the 50-acre forest on the factory campus has been consciously preserved as a rich bioscope, housing thousands of trees, a bird sanctuary, along with a butterfly garden,organic compost centre and 18 ponds.

The bird sanctuary within the TVS campus is found to be one of the largest breeding colonies of Painted Stork in the area for the past 22 years. Painted stork are seen nesting only on the TVS campus, and this has been made possible through ecologically consciously industrial activity, according to the company.

