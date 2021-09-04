Hosur expansion: better water distribution system sought

A public hearing on Hosur Corporation’s expansion of the city limits to include adjoining panchayats was held at the Collectorate under Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy on Saturday.

Hosur had featured in the government’s smart city expansion proposal, where the Hosur Corporation was sought to be expanded to co-opt the adjoining panchayats to the city limits. Begepalli, Nallur, Sennachandiram,Perandapalli, Thorapalli, Agraharam, Onnalwadi, Achettypalli, Poonapalli, and Kothakondapalli panchayats are proposed to be assimilated into Hosur Corporation’s city limits.

In its wake, the administration had called for a public hearing from all stakeholders, residents welfare associations and civil society groups to table their opinions.

Even as Hosur town is poised for expansion, the Krishnagiri District Residents Welfare Association flagged the deficiencies in water distribution system and the supportive infrastructure for seamless drinking water supply.

Only 8 % of the residential areas received daily supply of water. Over 83% of the areas received water only once between three and five days. However, the Corporation hiked the water tax three times despite the irregular water supply, the association stated.

Of the 121 overhead tanks, over 51% of the tanks were over 20 years old. The drinking water under the Hogenakkal Drinking Water project for fluorosis mitigation had not reached 44% of the proposed coverage area. Water meters were still to be fixed in many households, the association stated tabling its data on the water distribution network.

The Association called for status quo on property tax for the expanded jurisdiction and said the expansion was not extractive to the citizens by way of exorbitant taxes on houses and property and must not deprive people of their livelihoods.

Hosur even after being declared a Corporation remained short of necessary infrastructure signalling an urban Corporation. The expansion should be accompanied by necessary basic infrastructure.

The Association also demanded a permanent Labour Welfare Officer in Hosur. The other demands include hostel for women workforce; new water connections for housing colonies in the expanded area with regulated and reasonable water connection tariffs; upgraded medical facilities at Hosur Government hospital; a Corporation library; development of Hosur railway station and bus stand and a state-of-the-art Corporation school to accommodate about 10,000 students.