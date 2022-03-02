Hosur Corporation gets first set of councillors

Commissioner K. Balasubramaniam (left) administering oath of office to a newly-elected councillor S.A. Sathya at the Corporation Office in Hosur on Wednesda. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The newly- elected councilors to 45 wards took oath of office here in Hosur Corporation on Wednesday. They will be first councillors in the history of Hosur Corporation that came into being last year.

The DMK won a little over half the seats in the 45 ward Hosur Corporation, and is poised to fetch Mayor’s seat in the elections scheduled for Friday. There was cheer in the DMK camp as councillors arrived to take their oath. One of the councillors was accompanied by his son, who witnessed his father taking the oath.

Hosur Corporation was strongly contested by both the AIADMK and the DMK, with the AIADMK claiming credit for declaring the erstwhile municipality to Corporation. The seats were hotly contested with DMK and the AIADMK going neck-to-neck, till the DMK secured a majority.

PMK that had won a lone seat in ward 16, however, was lost after the winner joined the DMK within an hour of his victory.

In Krishnagiri, similarly, the DMK that won the majority was all poised to elected its chairperson in the secret ballot that is scheduled to take place on Friday.